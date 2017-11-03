Veterans Day 2017 in southern Arizona

It is a day to celebrate veterans, and we've come up with a list of parades, events and "freebies" to honor them.

PARADES:

98th annual Veterans Day parade Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Downtown Tucson

The American Legion Post 7 hosts the parade and ceremony in downtown Tucson starting at Granada and Alameda. This years theme: "For the Hearts of Veterans"

More information: http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org/

The City of Sierra Vista’s 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade route will run down Fry Boulevard, beginning at 7th Street and ending at Veterans Memorial Park. A short ceremony will follow in the park.

For more information, call (520) 458-7922 or email Events@SierraVistaAZ.gov.

EVENTS:

Hats Off to Heroes: Tucson's annual salute to veterans of service in the armed forces will take place at Jacome Plaza in Downtown Tucson, Nov. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.

The program will feature many events to honor our veterans and military personnel and will coordinate with Tucson's annual Veterans Day Parade and 2nd Saturdays Downtown activities. During the day, there will be food trucks, a veteran?s resource fair and many favorite local bands to keep your friends, family and neighbors entertained.

More information: https://www.hatsofftoheroes.org/

FREE ENTRY:

International Wildlife Museum from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4800 West Gates Pass Road, Tucson 85745

IWM is thanking all the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen for their dedication, service and sacrifice for defending freedoms and way of life. Active and former military with Military ID can receive free museum admission on Veteran's Day.

Old Tucson honors veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11 & Sunday, Nov. 12 at 201 South Kinney Road, Tucson, 85735

Free admission on Saturday ONLY for all veterans and active military; A special military flag parade each day.

More information: http://oldtucson.com/events/veterans-day-weekend-at-old-tucson-2/

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument and the National Park Service:

Are honoring U.S. military veterans and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces with free admission for all visitors on Veterans Day on Saturday November 11 and Sunday November 12.

“We proudly join our fellow National Parks in demonstrating our appreciation by waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day weekend,” said Casa Grande Ruins Superintendent Karl Pierce. “Residents from nearby communities are encouraged to join visitors from other distant places to take advantage of the free admission and spend part of their Veterans Day weekend at Casa Grande Ruins National Monument.”

Active duty members of the U.S. Military and their dependents are reminded that they can pick up a free America the Beautiful pass at Casa Grande Ruins National Monument any day between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They must show a current, valid military identification card. This pass will permit the pass owner, and up to 3 other adults traveling with them, to visit all National Parks with entrance fees without charge. The pass is valid for 12 months. Travelers who are not U.S. active duty members may purchase a similar pass for $80.

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) supports Casa Grande Ruins National Monument through book and gift sales in their store in the visitor center. WNPA will offer a 15% discount on all sales on fee free days. This discount applies to all park visitors, not just veterans and active military.

"FREEBIES"

Friday & Saturday November 10-11:

BJ’s Restaurant

Friday, Nov. 10:

Denny’s - invites active, inactive and military personnel into its booths to enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam as a thank you for their service and dedication to the nation.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Applebees - Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Bruegger's Bagels - U.S. Military Veterans and active military members who show ID and proof of service can receive a Free Small Drip Coffee. No purchase necessary.

Chili's - Visit a participating Chili's on Saturday, November 11, 2017, to get your Veterans Day free meal if you are a veteran or on active military duty. (Must show valid military ID)

Cici's Pizza - Free buffet when showing a valid military ID

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store - Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

IHOP - Friday, Nov. 10, veterans and active military men and women can get a free stack of Red, White, and Blue pancakes. (Must show valid military ID)

Little Caesars Pizza - On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Macaroni Grill - Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Mimi's Cafe - U.S. Veterans or active duty military personnel can select food items from a special menu on Veteran’s Day 2017 for free. Drink purchase is required. Please show proof of military service.

Olive Garden - Olive Garden is having a Veterans Day free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans on Saturday, Nov.11, 2017. (Must show valid military ID)

On The Border Free Entree - This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free combo meal at OTB’s. The meal is from the”Create Your Own Combo menu,” which is a “choose 2” or “choose 3” menu.

Outback Steakhouse - Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on Nov. 11, 2017 to get a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage. This offer is for all military personnel that have military ID.

Red Lobster - Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Must show valid military ID)

Texas Roadhouse - On Saturday Nov. 11, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

Monday, Nov. 13 -