VB: Lancers marching back to State

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Alanna Duarte had 17 kills Thursday night to lead 3rd-seed Salpointe Catholic to a three-set sweep (25-21, 25-17, 25-14) of Chandler Seton Catholic in the Girls’ Conference 4A state quarterfinals.

The Lancers (31-6), who are the defending 4A state champions, will play 2nd-seeded Glendale Cactus in a 5 p.m. semifinal match Tuesday at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix.

Top-seed Cave Creek Cactus Shadow and Peoria Sunrise Mountain will compete in the other 4A semifinal.

Madison Sundholm and Abby Russell each had eight kills for Salpointe Catholic.

Freshman Andrea Owens paced the Lancers with 16 digs. Senior setter Peyton Lewis added 15.

Elsewhere in Conference 5A, top-seed Scottsdale Chaparral swept Ironwood Ridge 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-15) to end the Nighthawks (20-19) season.

The Conference 3A and 2A tournaments will be conducted this weekend in Phoenix.

#5 Safford, #9 Pusch Ridge and #12 Tanque Verde are the local seeds in 3A. The Bulldogs and Hawks will face each other Friday in the opening round.

#12 Benson and #15 St. Augustine are the local seeds in 2A.

