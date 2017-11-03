Arizona Soccer beats Sun Devils 2-1 - Tucson News Now

Arizona Soccer beats Sun Devils 2-1

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona closed out the regular season Thursday night by defeating rival Arizona State 2-1 at Mulcahy Stadium.

Hannah Clifford and Amanda Porter scored goals for the Wildcats, Porter’s goal came in the 74th minute to break a 1-1 tie.

The Wildcats (10-4-4, 7-2-2 Pac-12) will now await their NCAA Tournament assignment with a very good possibility that UA will host the first round.

This is the first team to win seven Pac-12 match-ups in program history.

It was also just the fifth time ever that the Wildcats have beaten the Sun Devils (5-11-3, 2-7-2).

UA is off to a commanding 3.5-0 lead in the 2017-18 Territorial Cup Series with additional wins in women’s and men’s cross country and the first volleyball match of the season.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly