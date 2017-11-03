Arizona Soccer beats Sun Devils 2-1

Arizona closed out the regular season Thursday night by defeating rival Arizona State 2-1 at Mulcahy Stadium.
Hannah Clifford and Amanda Porter scored goals for the Wildcats, Porter’s goal came in the 74th minute to break a 1-1 tie.
The Wildcats (10-4-4, 7-2-2 Pac-12) will now await their NCAA Tournament assignment with a very good possibility that UA will host the first round.
This is the first team to win seven Pac-12 match-ups in program history.
It was also just the fifth time ever that the Wildcats have beaten the Sun Devils (5-11-3, 2-7-2).
UA is off to a commanding 3.5-0 lead in the 2017-18 Territorial Cup Series with additional wins in women’s and men’s cross country and the first volleyball match of the season.
