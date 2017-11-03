Aztecs go for win in home finale - Tucson News Now

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima Aztecs will look to end a four-game losing streak Friday night when they host Glendale in their final home game this season at Kino North Stadium.

The Aztecs (2-7, 0-5) ran for a season-high 210 yards last week in a 42-21 loss on the road at Phoenix.

Larry Rembert had six catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gauchos (1-7, 1-4) are coming off a 26-0 loss to Arizona Western.

Our David Kelly chatted with two of the 15 Aztecs who hail from the state of Hawaii.

