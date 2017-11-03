Aztecs go for win in home finale

This is the first Arizona Soccer team to win seven Pac-12 match-ups in program history.
This is the first Arizona Soccer team to win seven Pac-12 match-ups in program history.
The Pima Aztecs will look to end a four-game losing streak Friday night when they host Glendale in their final home game this season.
The Pima Aztecs will look to end a four-game losing streak Friday night when they host Glendale in their final home game this season.
Defending 4A state champion Salpointe Catholic sweeps by Seton Catholic into the Final Four.
Defending 4A state champion Salpointe Catholic sweeps by Seton Catholic into the Final Four.
The Arizona Cardinals expected their defense to be a strength this season. It hasn't been.
The Arizona Cardinals expected their defense to be a strength this season. It hasn't been.