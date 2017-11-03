New all Souls Procession route means good news for nearby restau - Tucson News Now

New all Souls Procession route means good news for nearby restaurants

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This weekend is the 28th Annual All Souls Procession.

This year the route has changed, keeping walkers just west of the freeway.

As participants walk down Grande between Speedway and St. Marys, a handful of businesses along that street are excited about all the extra people in the neighborhood.

Tanias is just one of the restaurants deciding to extend their hours to accommodate the thousands of people participating in the event.

Tainas will be closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

As employees prepare for the crowds, Owner Rudy Lira said they are working hard to make sure everything is ready for this weekend.

“I’m hoping it is not that crazy but on the other hand its nice and I’m looking forward to it being very busy,” he said.

People will start gathering for the procession at Speedway and Grande at 4 p.m. Sunday. They will start walking at 6 p.m.

You can see the new route here.

