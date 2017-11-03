Cortaro railroad crossing back open after malfunction causes traffic backup

The Cortaro railroad crossing at Interstate 10 is back open after an earlier malfunction on Friday morning, Nov. 3.

Earlier the Pima County Sheriff's Office said the railroad crossing arms were down at Cortaro and I-10, causing a traffic backup just after 6 a.m.

Traffic: Cortaro Road railroad crossing backed up https://t.co/WAiIUNlxau — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) November 3, 2017

