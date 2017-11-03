Cortaro railroad crossing back open after malfunction causes tra - Tucson News Now

Cortaro railroad crossing back open after malfunction causes traffic backup

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

The Cortaro railroad crossing at Interstate 10 is back open after an earlier malfunction on Friday morning, Nov. 3.

Earlier the Pima County Sheriff's Office said the railroad crossing arms were down at Cortaro and I-10, causing a traffic backup just after 6 a.m.

