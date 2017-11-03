Fernando Richter assaulted in prison - Tucson News Now

Fernando Richter assaulted in prison

Fernando Richter (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)
The Tucson man convicted in one of southern Arizona's most infamous child abuse cases has been assaulted in prison, authorities said.

An Arizona Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed Fernando Richter was attacked by two inmates on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Richter, who is serving a 58-year sentence, was being held in a sex offender unit at the Eyman Complex in Florence.

READ MORE: Sophia Richter to get new trial I Richters sentenced in child abuse case I Tucson couple to face more charges in Pinal County

ADOC Director of Communications Andrew Wilder said Richter was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilder said Richter was still in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 3.

The suspects have been identified and the attack is being investigated, according to Wilder.

Richter and his wife, Sophia Richter, were accused of holding her three daughters captive inside their Pinal and Pima county homes in filthy prison-like conditions for up to two years.

In March 2016, Fernando was found guilty of three counts of child abuse and kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault. Sophia was found guilty of three counts of child abuse and three counts of kidnapping.

Fernando was sentenced to 58 years while Sophia was given a 20-year sentence.

In September 2017, Sophia's conviction was vacated and she was granted a new trial.

The Richters still face similar kidnapping and child abuse charges in Pinal County, where they lived before moving to Tucson.

