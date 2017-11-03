Private plane lands on taxiway at Tucson International Airport

According to Tucson police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of E. Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.
The Learjet 35 was cleared to land, but touched down on the taxiway adjacent to the assigned runway, according to FAA Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor.
The Tucson Police Officer's Association is raising money to help rebuild an Amphitheater School District library after vandals set fire to it.
The Tucson man involved in one of southern Arizona's most infamous child abuse cases was assaulted in prison, authorities said.
It didn't always used to be thousands of people and big time celebrities at Tucson Comic-Con. Year 1 of the convention was free to get in. It was also very small, about 500 people showed up for the 1-day event.
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.
Deputies said a woman who identified herself as a law enforcement officer while buying a gun has been charged with impersonating a police officer.
