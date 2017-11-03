Tucson Police Officers Association raises money to rebuild Amphi - Tucson News Now

Tucson Police Officers Association raises money to rebuild Amphi library

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
The Tucson Police Officer's Association is raising money to help rebuild an Amphitheater School District library after vandals set fire to it.

TPOA set up a GoFundMe account, and have promised to match donations up to the first $1,000.

The library is shared by Amphi Middle and Prince Elementary. Now 1,500 students are without a library and computer lab.

"Our kids are upset and they are heartbroken that somebody could do this to our school," said Dr. Abel Morado, Amphi Middle Principal.

TPOA said officers wanted to do more after working on the case.

Our officers and detectives worked on the case and were able to arrest 3 juveniles allegedly involved within just days.However, that just didn't seem like enough.  So, TPOA has decided to use its charitable foundation, meant to help children, to raise money to help the school rebuild.

TPD arrested a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, and a 15-year-old in connection to the case.

The suspects are not being identified because they are minors.

