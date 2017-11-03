TPD: Barricade situation resolved peacefully, traffic restrictions lifted

Raul Cano-Garci, a convicted sex offender, was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.
Raul Cano-Garci, a convicted sex offender, was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.
According to Tucson police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of East Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.
According to Tucson police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of East Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.
A knife fight at a Flagstaff elementary school ended with one man being killed.
A knife fight at a Flagstaff elementary school ended with one man being killed.
The Tucson man involved in one of southern Arizona's most infamous child abuse cases was assaulted in prison, authorities said.
The Tucson man involved in one of southern Arizona's most infamous child abuse cases was assaulted in prison, authorities said.
The U.S. Marshal Service says they arrested 41 fugitives of sex or child abuse crimes during the month of October in their annual month-long sting called 'Operation Safe Treat'.
The U.S. Marshal Service says they arrested 41 fugitives of sex or child abuse crimes during the month of October in their annual month-long sting called 'Operation Safe Treat'.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.
A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.