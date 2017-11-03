TPD: Barricade situation resolved peacefully, traffic restrictions lifted

Tucson police are reporting the earlier barricade situation has been resolved peacefully and traffic will be returning to normal in the next hour or so.

TPD had been at a south-side home negotiating with a man who claimed he had weapons and would not come out.

According to TPD the suspect was taken into custody Friday, after he finally left the house. He was not injured and neither were any officers.

The suspect has been taken to the police station to be questioned by detectives with the Domestic Violence unit.

It is not known at this time what the charges will be.

According to TPD Sgt. Pete Dugan, the incident began at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of East Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.

Neighbors said a woman was screaming in the street.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.