PACC waives adoption fees during PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend

Are you looking for a "fur"ever friend? Next weekend is your chance to do just that - while the Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees from Nov. 10-12 during PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend at select PetSmart stores. This special event is thanks to a $2,500 grant.

“Now is the perfect time to find a snuggle buddy to help you stay warm on these cooler nights, or jogging buddy to keep you fit during holiday cookie season,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC Director. “We have hundreds of deserving dogs and cats who would love nothing more than to be part of your life.”

This three day event, from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12 takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the PetSmart store at El Con Mall, PetSmart on Oracle and Wetmore, and PetSmart at Irvington and I-19. There will be dozens of PACC dogs and cats available for adoption.

Adoption fees will be waived during the event for qualified families. Additionally because it is Veterans Day weekend, PACC is offering a $25 gift card to the first 50 veterans, active duty military, or first responders who adopt from the shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road, or a partner PetSmart store. These gift cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis, all weekend.

All adopted pets will go to their new homes spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. A standard $18 dog licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

Visit a participating PetSmart store or PACC’s shelter to score your free pet adoption. PetSmart stores will honor the special from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and the shelter will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on how you can help our community’s homeless pets visit PACC’s website.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.