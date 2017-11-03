Tucson boy gets to be "Pilot for a Day" at Davis-Monthan AFB

George, a special Tucson 8-year-old will get to be a "Pilot for a Day" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Monday, Nov. 6.

The 79th Rescue Squadron will play host to George and his family with a visit to the HC-130 simulator, a life support gear demonstration, and static displays of an A-10 Thunderbolt II and a HH Pavehawk.

Children of all ages, who have terminal or chronic conditions are the focus of the Pilot for a Day program. DMAFB invites these children to be guests of the 355th Fighter Wing for a full day of fun and activities. With the goal of giving each child and their family a special day and a break from daily challenges they face.

For more information on the Pilot for a Day program, click here: www.dm.af.mil/AboutUs/Library/PilotforaDay.aspx

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.