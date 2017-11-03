Additional transit service for All Souls Procession

Raul Cano-Garci, a convicted sex offender, was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.
According to Tucson police, the incident began at about 9 a.m. as a domestic violence call in the 3600 block of East Frankfort Stravenue, near South Palo Verde Road and Benson Highway.
The first show only saw a few hundred people, but now, in its 10th year, organizers are expecting 15,000 people over the three-day weekend.
The Learjet 35 was cleared to land, but touched down on the taxiway adjacent to the assigned runway, according to FAA Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor.
The Tucson Police Officer's Association is raising money to help rebuild an Amphitheater School District library after vandals set fire to it.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
Craig Thomas, the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, was arrested on Friday in Jackson.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.
Authorities said the semi was hauling hundreds of hives on their way to the Central Valley to pollinate almond trees. The hives spilled onto the roadway.
A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
