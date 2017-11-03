Additional transit service for All Souls Procession

Sun Tran will provide additional service to Route 22 to the general public and those participating in the All Souls Procession, on Sunday, Nov. 5. Sun Tran Route 22, which serves Grande Avenue, will run regular service but will be detoured around the procession path.



Due to the detour and anticipated high attendance to the All Souls Procession, Sun Tran is also providing more frequent bus service to the event, between 3:30 pm-7 pm. Buses will pick up passengers every 5-7 minutes on Sixth Avenue (North of Congress Street), next to the Ronstadt Transit Center. Buses will drop off passengers at Riverside Drive & Colorado Street, two blocks east of the procession starting point. The All Souls Procession is scheduled to begin at 6 pm.



Following the procession, the general public and procession participants can return to the downtown area by riding the Sun Link streetcar, boarding at the stop at Mercado San Agustin. Sun Link will extend service hours until 10:30 pm on Sunday, Nov. 5 to ensure the general public and procession participants are able to return to their vehicles.



Due to the higher than normal passenger demand, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO Ticket, load a pass or cash value to a new or existing SunGO card, or download a ticket to the GoTucson Transit mobile app before the event.

To pay for the round-trip, passengers can purchase a SunGO 1-Day Ticket for $4.15. The SunGO 1-Day Ticket is valid on Sun Tran and Sun Link. To purchase a one-way trip, passengers can ride a Sun Tran bus to the event for $1.75. However, cash is not accepted once on the streetcar, so each passenger is required to have a SunGO ticket or pass.



SunGO Tickets can be purchased at any one of the Sun Link streetcar stops, at a transit center ticket vending machine, at any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app.



There are limited parking lot spots available at the gathering point (Grande and Speedway). Participants are asked not to park in the surrounding neighborhoods but instead at free street parking available around 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square, and Downtown, all of which have easy access to Sun Link stops. Park Tucson also offers ample parking options Downtown – see below.



City Parking Garages that will be open 24/7 this weekend include:

Centro, located at 345 E. Congress St.

Depot Plaza, located at 45 N. 5th Ave.

Library, located at 45 W. Alameda St.

City-State, located at 498 W. Congress St.

City Parking Lots include:

Toole Lot (201 E. Toole Ave.)

Triangle Lot (225 E. Pennington St.)

Warehouse District Lot (180 E. 7th St.)

Franklin Lot (50 W. Franklin St.); and

Lots A, B, and C at the Tucson Convention Center

For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565). For more information on the All Souls Procession, visit their website at www.allsoulsprocession.org.

