BP: Convicted sex offender caught sneaking into US

A convicted sex offender was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.

Border Patrol said Raul Cano-Garcia was caught Thursday, Nov. 2, by agents from the Ajo station in Arizona.

Cano-Garcia, 29, was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with child under the age of 14 in California.

Cano-Garcia is being held in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.

