Expect delays, closures in downtown Tucson for All Souls celebrations

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.

The following roads will close to traffic from 3-10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. The walk is set to kick off at 6  p.m.

  • Grande Avenue between Speedway and Saint Mary's
  • Saint Mary's Road between Grande Avenue and the I-10 frontage road
  • Bonita Avenue between Saint Mary's Road and Congress Street
  • Congress Street from the I-10 frontage road and Grande Avenue

Drivers should plan to avoid these closed areas for the duration of the event. Look for congestion and other delays through the weekend.

If you're heading out to the All Souls Procession, Tucson News Now has a few tips for parking.

The following City Garages are open all weekend:

  • Centro Garage, 345 E. Congress Street
  • Depot Plaza, 45 N. 5th Avenue
  • Library, 45 W. Alameda Street
  • City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress Street

Parking is also available in the following City Lots downtown over the weekend:

  • Toole Lot, 201 E. Toole Avenue
  • Triangle Lot, 225 E. Pennington Street
  • Warehouse District Lot, 180 E. 7th Street
  • Franklin Lot, 50 W. Franklin Street
  • Lots A, B & C at the Tucson Convention Center

Procession participants can also park near the Ronstadt Transit Center and use Sun Tran bus routes to the starting point.

Sun Tran will offer routes every five minutes between The Ronstadt Center and the procession site. These start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m.

For more information on road closures, traffic issues and parking visit http://allsoulsprocession.org/.

For more information on Sun Tran routes, visit http://www.suntran.com/routes.php.

For more information on downtown parking garage locations, visit http://bit.ly/1JKbsTs.

