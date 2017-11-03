Expect delays, closures in downtown Tucson for All Souls celebrations

This weekend is the 28th Annual All Souls Procession. This year the route has hanged, keeping walkers just west of the freeway. As participants walk down Grade between Speedway and St. Marys, a handful of businesses along that street are excited about all the extra people in the neighborhood. &n

This weekend is the 28th Annual All Souls Procession. This year the route has hanged, keeping walkers just west of the freeway. As participants walk down Grade between Speedway and St. Marys, a handful of businesses along that street are excited about all the extra people in the neighborhood. Tanias just one of the restaurant deciding to extend their hours to accommodate the thousands of people participating in the event. Tainas will be closing at 6 p.m...

New all Souls Procession route means good news for nearby restaurants

Sun Tran will provide additional service to Route 22 to the general public and those participating in the All Souls Procession, on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.

The following roads will close to traffic from 3-10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. The walk is set to kick off at 6 p.m.

Grande Avenue between Speedway and Saint Mary's

Saint Mary's Road between Grande Avenue and the I-10 frontage road

Bonita Avenue between Saint Mary's Road and Congress Street

Congress Street from the I-10 frontage road and Grande Avenue

Drivers should plan to avoid these closed areas for the duration of the event. Look for congestion and other delays through the weekend.

If you're heading out to the All Souls Procession, Tucson News Now has a few tips for parking.

The following City Garages are open all weekend:

Centro Garage, 345 E. Congress Street

Depot Plaza, 45 N. 5th Avenue

Library, 45 W. Alameda Street

City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress Street

Parking is also available in the following City Lots downtown over the weekend:

Toole Lot, 201 E. Toole Avenue

Triangle Lot, 225 E. Pennington Street

Warehouse District Lot, 180 E. 7th Street

Franklin Lot, 50 W. Franklin Street

Lots A, B & C at the Tucson Convention Center

Procession participants can also park near the Ronstadt Transit Center and use Sun Tran bus routes to the starting point.

Sun Tran will offer routes every five minutes between The Ronstadt Center and the procession site. These start at 3:30 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m.

For more information on road closures, traffic issues and parking visit http://allsoulsprocession.org/.

For more information on Sun Tran routes, visit http://www.suntran.com/routes.php.

For more information on downtown parking garage locations, visit http://bit.ly/1JKbsTs.

