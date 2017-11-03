Combs High School celebrates veterans

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal
As our nation celebrates the month of November as a celebration to service, Combs High School is proud of our six veterans who serve as teachers, an administrator and our facilities director.
CHS will celebrate Veterans Day with the playing of our National Anthem, which will be performed by the Marching Coyote Regiment and then the students will have an in class assembly hosted by a Veteran who will share their military experience and why Veterans Day is an important national holiday.
Thank you Combs High School teachers and staff for your service: Carl Hill—Navy, Steve Miller—Navy, David Nelson—Army, Ben Johnson--Air Force, Art Marsden—Army, Randy Bunch—Army.
