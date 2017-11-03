Fatal crash shuts down Houghton Road - Tucson News Now

Fatal crash shuts down Houghton Road

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Houghton Road in Tucson Friday night.

The driver of one vehicle, an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the second car, a female has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said northbound Houghton is closed from Bilby to Irvington and will remain so for an undetermined amount of time. 

However, the southbound lanes of Houghton are open. 

