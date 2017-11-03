Fatal crash shuts down Houghton Road

After ten years of faithful service, Tucson Police Department Explosives Ordinance Detection K9 "JR" has retired. JR, a black Labrador Retriever was born in Sept. 2005, he started out in a Duck Hunting Retrieval Program in California, and then went to an Explosive Detection K9 School in Wisconsin.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Houghton Road in Tucson Friday night.
Now that the county has nearly $3 million a year that it's not spending on the stadium, it will use the funds for a new soccer complex called Kino South, which is just west of the Kino Sports complex on Interstate 10.
Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.
Raul Cano-Garci, a convicted sex offender, was caught trying to sneak into the U.S., federal authorities said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.
