TPD officers learn about body cameras

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
TPD officers in class to learn about body camera usage. (Source: Tucson News Now) TPD officers in class to learn about body camera usage. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The voter approved Prop 101, is allowing Tucson Police to increase the number of officer that will have body cameras. 

On Friday, Nov. 3, 30 Tucson Police officers were learning about body worn cameras and the cameras on their patrol cars.  That is they were learning how things focus and what is the right angle to film a traffic stop. 

It sounded like a lecture on film at a university, lighting...picture...sound.  But it wasn't.  It was a class for TPD officers getting their body cameras for the first time. 

The class was designed by Sgt. Christopher Andreacola, who has more than 30 years experience with the Tucson Police Department.  The purpose is for officers to learn ways to help them gather the facts using the camera at any scene. 

Just four weeks on the force, and Zurrizadah Jamarillo was assigned her body camera on Friday afternoon. 

"I don't mind wearing one, I think it will be helpful," said Jamarillo, who thinks the cameras can provide another perspective.  The training on Friday provides her with a to properly use this new tool. 

"It was brand new. I had no idea but it makes sense if you're standing in front of a light and the light is hitting directly to the camera you can't see anything it was very helpful," said Jamarillo. 

By the end of 2017, all 300 TPD officers will be trained and the cameras will be rolling. 

