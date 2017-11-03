TPD retires EOD K9 "JR" - Tucson News Now

TPD retires EOD K9 "JR"

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
After ten years of faithful service, Tucson Police Department Explosives Ordinance Detection K9 "JR" has retired.  

JR, a black Labrador Retriever was born in Sept. 2005, he started out in a Duck Hunting Retrieval Program in California, and then went to an Explosive Detection K9 School in Wisconsin.  

He began working for the Tucson Police Department in Sept. 2007, and has been credentialed as an EOD certified K9 after completing the ATF National Odor Recognition Training School.  

He passed all of the annual National Police Canine Explosive Certification processes and is also trained to detect firearms and shell casings.

According to a TPD news release, in the ten years of service that JR has put in, he has been deployed on approximately 1,200 missions. 

Many fans of UA Football and Basketball may recognize JR, as he was a common fixture, sweeping the area for danger before home games. 

Since his retirement, he has already made several appearances at the police stations to say hello to his friends and former co-workers. 

JR plans to enjoy his retirement, which will include Sunday barbeques and family vacations with his handler, Officer Rob McCusker. 

The City of Tucson thanks JR for the many years he helped keep the public safe. 

