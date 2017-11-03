Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way - Tucson News Now

Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash scene on EB I-10 (Source: AZ Department of Public Safety) Crash scene on EB I-10 (Source: AZ Department of Public Safety)
Traffic camera footage of the crash scene. (Source: Tucson News Now) Traffic camera footage of the crash scene. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way. 

According the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash was between a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle. 

The victim was trapped after the crash, according to AZ DPS, as the vehicle burst into flames. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

The area is expected to be closed until 10 p.m. 

Traffic right now is being rerouted around the crash.  Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road. 

