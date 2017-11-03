Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way

Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road.
Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.
The area is back open after an earlier crash between a sedan and a motorcycle.
The Arizona Department of Transportation created an app that will help you avoid delays and other highway hazards, and the best part, it’s free.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.
