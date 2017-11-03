Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way

Traffic camera footage of the crash scene. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A crash has closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way.

According the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash was between a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.

The victim was trapped after the crash, according to AZ DPS, as the vehicle burst into flames. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The area is expected to be closed until 10 p.m.

Traffic right now is being rerouted around the crash. Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road.

CLOSED: I-10 EB is closed at Alvernon Way in Tucson. This due to a crash. Traffic can re-enter I-10 EB at Valencia Road. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/aNt8gEIxpR — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 4, 2017

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.