I-10 eastbound reopens after fatal two-vehicle accident near Alvernon Way

Traffic camera footage of the crash scene. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A fatal two-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson for several hours Friday night.

According the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash was between commercial and passenger vehicles.

The victim was trapped after the crash, according to AZ DPS, as the vehicle burst into flames. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. and I-10 was reopened at 10:50 p.m.

Traffic right is being rerouted around the crash. Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road.

