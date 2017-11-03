I-10 eastbound reopens after fatal two-vehicle accident near Alvernon Way

A fatal two-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson late Friday night.
A fatal two-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson late Friday night.
Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.
Drivers should expect delays and closures in downtown Tucson this weekend for All Souls Procession celebrations.
The area is back open after an earlier crash between a sedan and a motorcycle.
The area is back open after an earlier crash between a sedan and a motorcycle.
The Arizona Department of Transportation created an app that will help you avoid delays and other highway hazards, and the best part, it’s free.
The Arizona Department of Transportation created an app that will help you avoid delays and other highway hazards, and the best part, it’s free.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.