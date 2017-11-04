UPDATE: One runway open at Tucson International

A power outage caused major delays at Tucson International Airport Friday night.

As of 10 p.m., one runway wass back open for arrivals and departures.

No word yet on the remaining runway.

UPDATE: Runway 11L is now open for arrivals/departures! — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) November 4, 2017

According to the TIA flight tracker, several flights are delayed and some were being rerouted to Sky Harbor in Phoenix.

We apologize for the inconvenience of our runway being closed due to the outage. Our team is working hard to restore normal operations. — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) November 4, 2017

