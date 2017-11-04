UPDATE: One runway open at Tucson International - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

UPDATE: One runway open at Tucson International

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A power outage caused major delays at Tucson International Airport Friday night.

As of 10 p.m., one runway wass back open for arrivals and departures. 

No word yet on the remaining runway. 

According to the TIA flight tracker, several flights are delayed and some were being rerouted to Sky Harbor in Phoenix.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: One runway open at Tucson International

    UPDATE: One runway open at Tucson International

    Saturday, November 4 2017 1:01 AM EDT2017-11-04 05:01:28 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    A power outage is causing major delays at Tucson International Airport Friday night.

    A power outage is causing major delays at Tucson International Airport Friday night.

  • breaking

    Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way

    Fatal crash closes eastbound I-10 at Alvernon Way

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:49:43 GMT
    Crash scene on EB I-10 (Source: AZ Department of Public Safety)Crash scene on EB I-10 (Source: AZ Department of Public Safety)

    Traffic is being rerouted around the crash.  Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road.  

    Traffic is being rerouted around the crash.  Drivers heading eastbound can re-enter I-10 eastbound at Valencia Road.  

  • Security measures in place for 'All Souls Procession'

    Security measures in place for 'All Souls Procession'

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:43:26 GMT

    Organizers said it’s the largest public procession in North America. In light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the terror attack in New York, security is top priority for organizers.

    Organizers said it’s the largest public procession in North America. In light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the terror attack in New York, security is top priority for organizers.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9 arrested, dozens detained after music video shoot

    9 arrested, dozens detained after music video shoot

    Friday, November 3 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-11-03 23:25:14 GMT

    Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight. 

    Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight. 

  • Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Family: Bullying led to 11-year-old's suicide

    Thursday, November 2 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-11-02 11:22:33 GMT
    Source: Amy ThomasSource: Amy Thomas

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.  

  • Teenager killed playing Russian roulette

    Teenager killed playing Russian roulette

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:47 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:47:31 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 5:47 AM EDT2017-11-03 09:47:31 GMT

    The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.

    The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.

Powered by Frankly