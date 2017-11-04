OVERTIME: Lancers rinse and repeat on Pueblo

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

It was déjà vu for the Pubelo Warriors Friday night at Doherty Stadium.

The Warriors, beaten 42-0 on the Lancers home field on September 22, suffered the same fate in the first round of the Conference 4A state football tournament.

It was the fifth shutout this season for Salpointe Catholic, their most ever in one season.

Bijan Robinson and Mario Padilla each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Lancers (10-1).

Rodrigo Nieto threw for a 76-yard catch and run score to Andrew Jacobs.

Jacobs had a pair of touchdown receptions on the night, including one from backup quarterback Devin Green.

Pueblo (8-3) was making their second playoff appearance in the four years since UA great Brandon Sanders took over the program.

The 4th-seeded Lancers advance to play #5 Glendale Cactus next Friday night at 7 p.m. here in Tucson.

