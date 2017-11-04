Happening Now: Water main repairs causing road restrictions in Tucson

Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.

Lane restrictions are in place for traffic along Fairview Avenue, between Thurber and Simmons Streets, just north of Prince Road, Tucson Water said. Crews are repairing a 16 inch water main break in the area.

Tucson Water said Lane restrictions will be in place until Nov. 8 for repairs and repaving.

