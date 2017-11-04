Happening Now: Water main repairs causing road restrictions in Tucson

Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.
Police arrested a man involved in a homicide last week near the University of Arizona.
A fatal two-vehicle crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 at Alvernon Way in Tucson late Friday night.
A power outage is causing major delays at Tucson International Airport Friday night.
Organizers said it’s the largest public procession in North America. In light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas and the terror attack in New York, security is top priority for organizers.
In a hotel room, police found the body of 28-year old Keri McClanahan, who went by KC, in bed with knife wounds to her throat. Anthony McClanahan is the primary suspect.
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.
