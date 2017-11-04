BEAR DOWN: #23 Trojans beat back late UA charge

The Wildcats rallied from three touchdowns down to tie the Trojans in the fourth quarter but then fall apart in a two touchdown loss.
Tucson News Now is asking questions as to why the Tucson International Airport suddenly lost power on the runway. For nearly two hours on Friday night, the entire airfield went dark. It forced planes to divert to other airports and delayed hundreds of passengers. “It was a little shocking. It was unreal. We were ready to come home,’ Passenger, Gina Ramirez, said.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Houghton Road in Tucson Friday night.
Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.
Police arrested a man involved in a homicide last week near the University of Arizona.
A Texas DPS trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
