HALFTIME: Late night battle between Wildcats and Trojans

With the nation watching the Wildcats on ESPN, the University of Arizona is trailing the University of Southern California.

Arizona's return to the Top 25, ranked 22 in the country, has the Wildcats up against a Trojans team ranked higher at 17.

At the half, USC leads Arizona by a score of 21 - 6.

Catch up on all the impact players and predictions with this preview of tonight's game from David Kelly.

Return to this story for an update on tonight's game.

