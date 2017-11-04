Passengers speak out after TIA runway goes dark

With the nation watching the Wildcats on ESPN, the University of Arizona is trailing the University of Southern California.
Tucson News Now is asking questions as to why the Tucson International Airport suddenly lost power on the runway. For nearly two hours on Friday night, the entire airfield went dark. It forced planes to divert to other airports and delayed hundreds of passengers. “It was a little shocking. It was unreal. We were ready to come home,’ Passenger, Gina Ramirez, said.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Houghton Road in Tucson Friday night.
Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.
Police arrested a man involved in a homicide last week near the University of Arizona.
A Texas DPS Trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.
