OVERTIME: Lions and Sabercats advance

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ

Arizona’s lower conference high school opened their state football tournaments on Saturday night.

In Conference 3A both top seed Pusch Ridge Christian Academy and Sabino advanced.

The Lions (11-0) knocked off Wickenburg 67-0. Sophomore Ryan Garcia ran for three touchdowns for PCRA.

The Sabercats (9-2) posted a 49-20 victory over Fountain Hills

Empire’s (6-5) season came to an end with a 56-7 road loss at unbeaten Queen Creek Casteel

Here are the scores in Conference 2A:

Santa Cruz Valley 61, Pima 26  
Phoenix Christian 42, Bisbee 8

