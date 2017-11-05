OVERTIME: Lions and Sabercats advance

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The Wildcats rallied from three touchdowns down to tie the Trojans in the fourth quarter but then fall apart in a two touchdown loss.
The Tucson Youth Football Spirit Federation held its annual city championships Saturday at Kino North Stadium.
Arizona’s lower conference high school opened their state football tournaments on Saturday night.
