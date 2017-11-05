Youth football champions crowned - Tucson News Now

Youth football champions crowned

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Youth Football Spirit Federation held its annual city championships Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

Here are the winners:

8U Southwest Rams 27, Tucson Raiders 24
9U Sahuarita 49ers 13, Marana Broncos 6 (OT)
10U Tucson Falcons 44, Tucson Raiders 0
11U Tucson Steelers 20, Oro Valley Dolphins 0
12U Tucson Wildcats 12, Tucson Redskins 7
13U Tucson Redskins 20, Southwest Rams 16

