A Player's Preview: Chico State

For the second time in four days, the Arizona Wildcats will welcome an exhibition opponent to McKale Center.

UA will host Chico State on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. after defeating the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds earlier in the week.

The Wildcats topped Eastern New Mexico by 28 points in their first exhibition on Wednesday night in McKale Center. Freshman Deandre Ayton stole the show with 31 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-16 shooting (.813) from the field in just 24 minutes of action.

Arizona enters its second exhibition ranked third in the preseason Associated Press poll.

UA and Chico State will face off in exhibition play for a third consecutive season and for a fourth time in the Sean Miller era (2009 to present). Arizona is 3-0 in those exhibitions with an average margin of victory of 27.3 points per game.

The Cats earned a hard-fought 78-70 win over Chico State last year with just seven players available. Lauri Markkanen led all players with 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

You can read more about today’s game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.