Several people reported to have been shot at church in Texas

The Associated Press said that local media in Texas are reporting that several people have been shot at a church in South Texas.
For the latest updates to this late-breaking story, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2AaIf7E.
MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.