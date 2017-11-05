Several people reported to have been shot at church in Texas - Tucson News Now

Several people reported to have been shot at church in Texas

The Associated Press said that local media in Texas are reporting that several people have been shot at a church in South Texas.

For the latest updates to this late-breaking story, click HERE: http://tucsonne.ws/2AaIf7E.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly