Crews attempting to locate injured hiker in Madera Canyon

Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley.

Green Valley Fire District and Tubac Fire District are assisting with an active rescue of a reported injured hiker in the area, according to a tweet from the Green Valley Fire District official twitter page. 

A woman is reported to have an injured ankle.

We will have updates as soon as they are available. 

