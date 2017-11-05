Crews attempting to locate injured hiker in Madera Canyon

Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley.

Green Valley Fire District and Tubac Fire District are assisting with an active rescue of a reported injured hiker in the area, according to a tweet from the Green Valley Fire District official twitter page.

A woman is reported to have an injured ankle.

We will have updates as soon as they are available.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.