Distracted driving course educates youth about driver safety through simulation

Tucson law enforcement were busy Sunday teaching teens about the dangers of driving impaired.

The Autobahn Indoor Speedway hosted the first of a series of nationwide initiatives to teach and promote driver and passenger safety. Employees worked with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department using goggles to simulate impaired and distracted driving.

Workers handed out goggles to all the teenage drivers. All of them had a different BAC content level.

Local teen, Sabina Summers took part in the course. She wore .104 simulated goggles. After a few laps around she ran into a wall. “I lost control because I couldn’t get the wheel over fast enough,” she said.

Her mom, Kendell Summers, was right behind her when the crash happened on the Autobahn course. “This is the reality of it. This is controlled but out there it is not.”

Sabine admits things could have been a lot worse. “Yeah especially if I was in a real car, texting not paying attention to the road,” she said.

Everyone thankful the crash happened on the course and not out on the road. Her mom said, “She is okay and she is still around to talk about it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 people are injured each day by distracted drivers.

The “Autobahn Go Kart Go Safe” event is the first of a go-kart-specific safe driving initiative to be offered to local law enforcement, MADD chapters and go-kart tracks nationwide.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.