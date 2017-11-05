3rd ranked Arizona Basketball cruises in exhibition finale

David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
The Cats win both of the exhibition games and now get set for the regular season opener on Friday night against NAU.
The Cats win both of the exhibition games and now get set for the regular season opener on Friday night against NAU.
12th ranked Arizona Wildcat Hockey moved to 10-5 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend over Colorado State.
12th ranked Arizona Wildcat Hockey moved to 10-5 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend over Colorado State.
It's the first time this season Arizona has outhit an opponent and lost (9-1).
It's the first time this season Arizona has outhit an opponent and lost (9-1).
The Wildcats rallied from three touchdowns down to tie the Trojans in the fourth quarter but then fall apart in a two touchdown loss.
The Wildcats rallied from three touchdowns down to tie the Trojans in the fourth quarter but then fall apart in a two touchdown loss.