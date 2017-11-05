3rd ranked Arizona Basketball cruises in exhibition finale

Deandre Ayton scored 22 points and Allonzo Trier added 21 Sunday afternoon as the 3rd ranked Arizona Wildcats closed out their exhibition schedule with a 91-53 win over Chico State at McKale Center.

The Cats shot 65% from the field and 53% from three, while dishing out 21 assists on 32 made field goals.

Nine different Wildcats scored on the night with senior Parker Jackson-Cartwright controlling the game, scoring 14 points with four assists and zero turnovers.

Arizona will take on Northern Arizona at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night at the McKale Center as the regular season officially tips off.

