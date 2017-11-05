Tombstone suspect believed to be in Tucson

A man pulled out a gun during a domestic violence situation Sunday in Tombstone, according to the Tombstone Marshal's Office.

The office is working on an arrest warrant for Greg Shuata, according to a post on its Facebook page.

It states that deputies, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol provided resources to help with the search.

The woman wasn't hurt.

Shuata left the area around 14th Street and Allen Street.and is believed to be in Tucson, according to the Marshal's office.

Anyone within information about Shuata should call 911. He may be armed, according to the Facebook post.

