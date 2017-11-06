Arizona Volleyball out hits USC but loses in five

Arizona outhit and outblocked the 17th-ranked USC on Sunday afternoon at the Galen Center, but the Trojans won the fourth and fifth sets to come from behind and down the Wildcats in a five-set thriller in L.A. (25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-11).

UA hit .287 in the five-setter, better than the Trojans' .273. The Cats, who were 9-0 on the season when outhitting their opponent, dropped their first match of 2017 when posting a better hitting percentage than their opponent.

Juniors Kendra Dahlke and Tyler Spriggs both posted a match-high 16 kills.

Arizona's offense enjoyed one of its best matches of the year behind setter Julia Patterson, who had 52 assists, her most in nearly a month.

Makenna Martin had 15 digs to lead the way.

Arizona returns home to face Oregon State (Thursday) and Oregon (Sunday) this upcoming week at McKale Center.

You can read more about this match at ArizonaWildcats.com.

