UA Hockey playing well in 1st half

12th ranked Arizona Wildcat Hockey moved to 10-5 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend over Colorado State.

It was a 2-1 homestand overall as UA also suffered a 7-2 loss to fifth ranked Colorado, three of the Wildcats five losses this season have come to the Buffaloes.

UA beat the Rams 2-1 on Friday and 6-2 on Saturday.

Anthony Cusanelli scored a hat-trick in the series finale. He leads the team with 15 goals and 23 assists.

Austin Wilson got both wins in goal for UA to raise his record to 6-3 on the season.

The Wildcats now hit the road for a five-game swing to Utah, Arkansas and Missouri State.

