Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage

Leadership at Tucson international Airport will be meeting Monday morning to discuss the power outages that affected hundreds of passengers. Between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the lights were out on the runway at the airport. It forced 11 flights to be delayed. Some were diverted to Phoenix. Read more: http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/story/36765952/passengers-speak-out-after-tia-runway-goes-dark Now, airport officials will meet to figure out what h...
Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.
Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley.
The Cats win both of the exhibition games and now get set for the regular season opener on Friday night against NAU.
A man pulled out a gun during a domestic violence situation in Tombstone, according to the Tombstone Marshal's Office.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
Jemison High School had just won the game against Shelby County when tensions on the field erupted.
Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.
