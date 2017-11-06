Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage - Tucson News Now

Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
File photo: Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now) File photo: Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Leadership at Tucson International Airport is planning a meeting to discuss the power outages that affected hundreds of passengers.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the lights were out on the runway at the airport.

It forced 11 flights to be delayed. Some were diverted to Phoenix.

[READ MORE: Passengers speak out after TIA runway goes dark]

Now, airport officials will meet to figure out what happened and what they can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The meeting time has not been announced.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage

    Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage

    Monday, November 6 2017 9:53 AM EST2017-11-06 14:53:53 GMT
    File photo: Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now)File photo: Tucson International Airport (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Leadership at Tucson international Airport will be meeting Monday morning to discuss the power outages that affected hundreds of passengers. Between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the lights were out on the runway at the airport. It forced 11 flights to be delayed. Some were diverted to Phoenix. Read more: http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/story/36765952/passengers-speak-out-after-tia-runway-goes-dark Now, airport officials will meet to figure out what h...

    Leadership at Tucson international Airport will be meeting Monday morning to discuss the power outages that affected hundreds of passengers. Between 830 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the lights were out on the runway at the airport. It forced 11 flights to be delayed. Some were diverted to Phoenix. &n

  • Water main repairs causing road restrictions in Tucson

    Water main repairs causing road restrictions in Tucson

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:04 AM EST2017-11-06 12:04:17 GMT
    Source: Tucson WaterSource: Tucson Water

    Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.

    Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.

  • Crews rescue injured hiker in Madera Canyon

    Crews rescue injured hiker in Madera Canyon

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:59 AM EST2017-11-06 11:59:47 GMT
    Source: Green Valley Fire DistrictSource: Green Valley Fire District

    Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley. 

    Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly