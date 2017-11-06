Tucson airport officials plan meeting to discuss power outage

Leadership at Tucson International Airport is planning a meeting to discuss the power outages that affected hundreds of passengers.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday, the lights were out on the runway at the airport.

It forced 11 flights to be delayed. Some were diverted to Phoenix.

Now, airport officials will meet to figure out what happened and what they can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The meeting time has not been announced.

