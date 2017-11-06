Bump stock hype dies down for now

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags in the state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Texas.
Immediately following the Las Vegas massacre, gun shops across the country saw the demand for bump-fire-stocks sky rocket. Investigators believe the shooter used the device to modify his weapon during the shooting. Experts say the accessory essentially turns a semi-automatic rifle into a simulated fully automatic weapon. It’s capable of firing 100 rounds in 7 seconds. Some lawmakers wanted to ban bump stocks. In Tucson, city council passed a sym...
Tucson Water said crews are working to repair a water main break on Saturday, Nov. 4 near North Fairview Avenue that is causing road restrictions and traffic delays.
Fire crews are currently working a Search and Rescue in Madera Canyon near Green Valley.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just three days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.
