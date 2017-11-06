McCain treated for torn Achilles tendon

Sen. John McCain tweeted this photo of himself on Monday, Nov. 6. (Source: Twitter)

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. John McCain's office says he suffered a minor tear in his right Achilles tendon and was treated over the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

A statement from his office says the 81-year-old Arizona Republican also was treated for "other normal and non-life-threatening side effects of cancer therapy." McCain is in his sixth Senate term and has brain cancer.

McCain was limping badly last week. The statement says he's back at work and will wear a walking boot until his injured tendon is fully healed.

I can't tell you how much I hate wearing this boot! https://t.co/W6zClDRpFb pic.twitter.com/x3mDC4n11H — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 6, 2017

McCain underwent surgery in mid-July to remove a 2-inch blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma. It's the same type of tumor that killed Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy at 77 in 2009.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.