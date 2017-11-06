Equipos rescatan a excursionista lesionada en Madera Canyon - Tucson News Now

Equipos rescatan a excursionista lesionada en Madera Canyon

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
(Fotografía por: Green Valley Fire District) (Fotografía por: Green Valley Fire District)
CONDADO PIMA, AZ (Noticias KOLD 13) -

Tripulaciones rescataron a una mujer de 54 años de edad en Madera Canyon cerca de Green Valley el domingo, 5 de noviembre.

El Distrito de Bomberos de Green Valley y el Distrito de Bomberos de Tubac ayudaron con el rescate de una excursionista lesionada en el área, según un tweet de la página oficial de Twitter del Distrito de Bomberos de Green Valley.

Se informa que una mujer tiene una lesión en el tobillo.

Ella fue transportada a un hospital para recibir tratamiento.

