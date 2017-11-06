Equipos rescatan a excursionista lesionada en Madera Canyon

Tripulaciones rescataron a una mujer de 54 años de edad en Madera Canyon cerca de Green Valley el domingo, 5 de noviembre.
El Distrito de Bomberos de Green Valley y el Distrito de Bomberos de Tubac ayudaron con el rescate de una excursionista lesionada en el área, según un tweet de la página oficial de Twitter del Distrito de Bomberos de Green Valley.
Se informa que una mujer tiene una lesión en el tobillo.
Ella fue transportada a un hospital para recibir tratamiento.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.