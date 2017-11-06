KOLD INVESTIGATES: Why scores of women are having their implants removed

The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.
KOLD News 13 investigates as more and more women are heading back to the doctor’s office to have a common cosmetic surgery reversed.
Owen, 10, suffered burns across 98 percent of his body when he was 2 years old. The injuries caused him to have both his legs amputated this year.
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
