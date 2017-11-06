Flashed gun leads to gang members arrested northwest of Tucson

A mother driving on Interstate 10 slammed on her brakes when a man on a motorcycle pulled out a gun, according to newly released records from Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The July 2 incident started with obscenities and middle fingers flashed at the family traveling east on I-10 near Casa Grande. The motorcycles passed the family in the right lane, when the lead rider pointed a 9mm handgun at the father in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The couple's three children were in the back seat. The husband called 911.

DPS troopers caught up with the motorcycles and stopped them off the Cortaro Road exit in Marana. They identified the group as members of The Chosen Few out of Florida. One trooper described them as "a documented, violent, outlaw motorcycle gang."

One member in the group attempted to run off but was stopped, according to the DPS report. Six other riders were told to stay with the bikes.

When asked about weapons, only one rider admitted to having one and the proper paperwork, according to DPS.

By the end of it, four men were charged and four handguns were seized.

Grant Jones, Marcus Moore and Carlos Hall were all charged with carrying a deadly weapon and failing to admit it. Jonathan Master faces the same charge, as well as marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.

The family involved in this situation was not hurt.

CRIME TEAM: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.