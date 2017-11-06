Ducey: Flags in AZ to be flown at half-staff to honor TX shootin - Tucson News Now

Ducey: Flags in AZ to be flown at half-staff to honor TX shooting victims

Gov. Doug Ducey Gov. Doug Ducey
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags in the state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Nov. 9, to honor victims of a mass shooting in Texas.

A gunman killed 26 people and injured 20 others in a church in Sutherland Springs, TX, on Sunday, Nov. 5.

He later died of what officials say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Ducey said flags across Arizona will be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

