Ducey: Flags in AZ to be flown at half-staff to honor TX shooting victims

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags in the state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Nov. 9, to honor victims of a mass shooting in Texas.

A gunman killed 26 people and injured 20 others in a church in Sutherland Springs, TX, on Sunday, Nov. 5.

He later died of what officials say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ducey said flags across Arizona will be flown at half-staff until sunset Thursday.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.