Tucson woman awarded $12 million in medication error lawsuit

A Pima County Jury has awarded $12 million in the case of a woman who was severely incapacitated by an alleged medication error.

Pima County Superior Court jurors ruled in favor of Esmeralda Tripp and against the University of Arizona Health Network, now Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

The full jury award is $15 million, but the jury found Tripp was 20 percent at fault.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.