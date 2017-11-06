ELECTION: Races and propositions for southern Arizona

Southern Arizona residents are deciding several races and propositions.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6, but many voted by ballot and have already mailed them in.

A list of the voting sites is available HERE.

Pima County has several things on the ballot, including city council races, budget overrides for school districts and tax propositions.

Santa Cruz County does not have an election, Cochise County has only the school district overrides and Pinal County's main issue is the Regional Transportation Authority vote.

Below is a list of the races and propositions.

PIMA COUNTY

Tucson City Council Ward 3: Democrat Paul Durham is running against independent Gary Watson. Incumbent Karin Uhlich, a Democrat, did not seek re-election.

Tucson City Council Ward 5: Incumbent Democrat Richard Fimbres ran unopposed and will be re-elected.

Tucson City Council Ward 6: Incumbent Democrat Steve Kozachik is running against Republican Mariano Rodriguez and Green Party candidate Mike Cease.

Proposition 202-203 (Zoo Tax Charter Authorization-Tax Authorization): A yes vote would allow the city of Tucson to impose a 10-year, 1/10th cent sales tax for improvements, operations and maintenance at Reid Park Zoo. Propositions 202 and 203 must pass for the tax to take effect.

Proposition 204 (Early Childhood Education Tax): A yes vote would allow the city of Tucson to impose a half-cent sales tax to fund early-childhood education through a financial aid program called Strong Start Tucson. The tax would generate $50 million per year and help as many as 8,000 children attend preschool-type programs.

Proposition 406 (Mayor/City County Pay Increase): A yes vote would allow the city of Tucson to give the mayor and city council members a pay raise. The mayor's salary will go from $3,500 to $5,775 per month and the city council member's salary will increase from $2,000 per month to $3,300. Both groups have not had a raise since 1999.

Proposition 454 (Oro Valley Naranja Park Bond): A yes vote would allow the town of Oro Valley to issue $17 million in bonds to add ball fields, ramadas and other items to existing soccer fields. It would add about $54 per year to property tax for a home worth $250,000.

Proposition 455 (Flowing Wells USD School Improvement Bonds): A yes vote would allow the Flowing Wells Unified School District to issue $23.9 million in bonds to fund school improvements.

Proposition 456 (Marana USD Budget Override Continuation): A yes vote would allow the Marana Unified School District to continue a 13 percent budget override for maintenance and operations.

Proposition 457 (Sunnyside USD Budget Override): A yes vote would allow the Sunnyside Unified School District to approve a 12 percent budget override for maintenance and operations.

Proposition 458 (Tucson USD School Improvement Bonds): A yes vote would allow the Tucson Unified School District to issue $180 million in bonds to fund school improvements.

Proposition 459 (Drexel Heights Fire Department Bonds): A yes vote would allow the Drexel Heights governing board to issue $8 million in bonds to pay replace and remodel fire stations.

Proposition 460 (Picture Rocks Fire Department Budget Override): A yes vote would allow a temporary budget override for five years. The override would bring in $89,000 per year to maintain services and equipment.

Proposition 461 (Avra Valley Fire Department Budget Override): A yes vote would allow a temporary budget override for five years. The override would bring in $120,000 per year to maintain jobs and equipment and to purchase safety gear and medical equipment.

PINAL COUNTY

Proposition 416 and 417 (Regional Transportation Authority Plan and Regional Transportation Authority Tax): A yes vote on Prop. No. 416 would approve a 20-year regional transportation plan for roads and public transportation. A yes vote on Prop. 417 would establish the 20-year, half-cent sales tax to fund the plan. Both must pass for either to take effect.

COCHISE COUNTY

Proposition 501 (Bisbee USD Budget Override): A yes vote would allow the Bisbee Unified School District to approve a 10 percent budget override for salaries, classroom supplies and services.

Proposition 502 (Benson USD Budget Override): A yes vote would allow the Benson Unified School District to approve a 13 percent budget override to add staff, keep class sizes low and continue the all-day kindergarten program.

Proposition 503 (San Simon USD Budget Override): A yes vote would allow the San Simon Unified School District to approve a 15 percent budget override to add staff and keep class sizes low.

Proposition 504 (Willcox USD Budget Override): A yes vote would allow the Willcox Unified School District to approve a 10 percent budget override to add staff and keep class sizes low.

