ELECTION: Races and propositions for southern Arizona

For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.
After ten years of faithful service, Tucson Police Department Explosives Ordinance Detection K9 "JR" has retired. JR, a black Labrador Retriever was born in Sept. 2005, he started out in a Duck Hunting Retrieval Program in California, and then went to an Explosive Detection K9 School in Wisconsin.
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified the group as members of The Chosen Few out of Florida. One trooper described them as "a documented, violent, outlaw motorcycle gang."
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said flags in the state will be flown at half-staff on Thursday to honor victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Texas.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.
