Sierra Vista: Veterans Day holiday closures

Most City facilities will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

The Sierra Vista Public Library will be open for regular hours on Friday but will be closed to observe the holiday on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Sierra Vista Aquatic Center “The Cove” will be closed on both Friday and Saturday.

Thursday recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Friday’s recycling pickup will shift to Thursday. There will be no special pickups available on Wednesday.

The 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade will head down Fry Boulevard from 7th Street to Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. A brief ceremony will be held in the park following the parade.

Fry Boulevard will be closed from 7th Street to Avenida Escuela from about 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition, Wilcox Drive will be closed from 7th Street to Lenzner Avenue for parade staging starting at 7 a.m.

