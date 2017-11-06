4-H Teen Ambassadors provide families with valuable nutrition education at Southern Arizona Harvest Festival

(Far right) Elizabeth Sparks and Natalie Shepp of 4-H of Southern Arizona accept a $60,000 donation from Noemi Bohn and Dr. Health E. Hound of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.

On Saturday, Nov. 4 UnitedHealthcare and the University of Arizona 4-H Youth Development Program teen leaders taught more than 2,000 Tucson parents and children how to grow vegetables in an urban garden, cook nutritious meals and shop for healthy vegetables and foods on a budget at the 4-H Harvest Festival at Tucson Village Farm on North Campbell Ave.

The 4-H Food Smart Families program, sponsored locally by UnitedHealthcare through a $60,000 donation, is addressing hunger and food insecurity in Tucson by promoting food budgeting and nutrition education.

Since 2012, UnitedHealthcare has invested more than $260,000 and reached 40,000 Arizona youth with valuable 4-H programs. 4-H’s expertise in community-based education and engagement, and its presence in communities throughout the country make it an ideal partner to address food insecurity, nutrition education and childhood obesity at the local level.

