Grant funds provide shade for Donaldson Elementary

Thanks to an $8,000 grant from the 2017 Shade Structure Program by the American Academy of Dermatology, Donaldson Elementary School students can now play in the shade.

The funds allowed the purchase and installation of a permanent shade structure over the playground. Donaldson Elementary is just one of several organizations that received a grant this year from the AAD's Shade Structure Program.

Students at Donaldson learn about sun safety in their PE classes using the SunWise curriculum. They learn the importance of protecting themselves from the sun in order to have a healthy life.

Tucson dermatologist Dr. Alan Levin, MD, a member of the Academy, sponsored the grant application.

Children and teens are especially vulnerable to the damaging effects of the sun because of their time spent outdoors. Seeking shade is an easy way to reduce the risk of skin cancer. In addition to seeking shade, the Academy recommends everyone protect their skin from the sun by covering up and wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

While skin cancer is highly treatable when caught in its earliest stages, skin cancer can be deadly. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is now the most common form of cancer for young adults 25-29 years old, and the second most common form of cancer for adolescents and young adults 15-29 years old.

Since the Academy founded the Shade Structure Grant Program in 2000, more than 320 shade structure grants have been awarded to organizations across the country. These structures provide shade for more than half a million individuals each day.

The Shade Structure Grant Program is part of the Academy’s SPOT Skin Cancer™ campaign to reduce the incidence of skin cancer by educating the public about effective skin cancer prevention tips.

For more information on the Shade Structure Grant Program or for ways to prevent and detect skin cancer, visit www.SpotSkinCancer.org.

