Congregation prays, protects itself in Tucson

Following the deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, churches across the country have to consider the balance between a welcoming refuge to new visitors and a safe place for the faithful to worship.
Over the weekend a hacker group went on a spree. They left pictures of Saddam Hussein and the King of Saudi Arabia on around 800 school district websites, including Tucson Unified School District.
KOLD News 13 investigates as more and more women are heading back to the doctor’s office to have a common cosmetic surgery reversed.
For some participants of the All Souls Procession, it was an opportunity to honor someone they never knew. They held lanterns, symbolizing someone's hopes, offerings, and wishes for those who have died recently.
After ten years of faithful service, Tucson Police Department Explosives Ordinance Detection K9 "JR" has retired. JR, a black Labrador Retriever was born in Sept. 2005, he started out in a Duck Hunting Retrieval Program in California, and then went to an Explosive Detection K9 School in Wisconsin.
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.
A South Carolina musician with a similar name as the man identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church says he's frustrated by hateful message he's received online.
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.
